English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Global summit in Spain seeks new path for development goals

UN leaders call for financial reform as US walks away from international agreement.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Spain. World leaders gathered in Seville on Monday in a once-in-a-decade summit to confront the growing gap between global ambitions and real progress on climate action and poverty reduction.

"The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, our global promise to transform our world for a better, fairer future, is in danger. The Sevilla Commitment document is a global promise to fix how the world supports countries as they climb the development ladder."

UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged reform of financial systems, stressing that the current model fails the most vulnerable. The US withdrawal from the so-called Sevilla Commitment marked a significant setback, highlighting tensions in global cooperation.

Global summit in Spain seeks new path for development goals
New York, NY - February 1, 2022: Press Encounter with the Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who made a statement on Ethiopia at UN Headquarters // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsSpain


Loading next content