The latest news on Spain . World leaders gathered in Seville on Monday in a once-in-a-decade summit to confront the growing gap between global ambitions and real progress on climate action and poverty reduction.

"The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, our global promise to transform our world for a better, fairer future, is in danger. The Sevilla Commitment document is a global promise to fix how the world supports countries as they climb the development ladder."

UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged reform of financial systems, stressing that the current model fails the most vulnerable. The US withdrawal from the so-called Sevilla Commitment marked a significant setback, highlighting tensions in global cooperation.