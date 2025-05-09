Global militaries examine India-Pakistan jet clash for tactical insights

Dansk
The latest news on India and Pakistan. We now know that militaries worldwide are carefully studying the recent aerial clash between Pakistani and Indian jets, where Chinese-made J-10 fighters reportedly downed Indian aircraft.
The encounter is drawing attention due to the possible engagement of China's PL-15 missile against Europe's Meteor system, offering rare data on advanced air-to-air weapons in real combat. The lessons could shape air strategies from the Indo-Pacific to Europe.