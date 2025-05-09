Global militaries examine India-Pakistan jet clash for tactical insights

HQ

The latest news on India and Pakistan . We now know that militaries worldwide are carefully studying the recent aerial clash between Pakistani and Indian jets, where Chinese-made J-10 fighters reportedly downed Indian aircraft.

The encounter is drawing attention due to the possible engagement of China's PL-15 missile against Europe's Meteor system, offering rare data on advanced air-to-air weapons in real combat. The lessons could shape air strategies from the Indo-Pacific to Europe.