Global markets surge as US and China agree to temporary trade truce

Tariff reductions spark investor optimism, but long-term trade tensions remain unresolved.

The latest news on the United States and China. Global markets rallied on Monday after the United States and China agreed to suspend steep tariffs for 90 days, offering temporary relief in a prolonged trade dispute that had disrupted nearly $600 billion in commerce.

Investors have welcomed the move, as tariff rates were drastically reduced on both sides and export restrictions were eased. However, core disagreements, ranging from industrial subsidies to United States demands over fentanyl, remain unresolved.

U.S. President Donald Trump appears on a computer screen, alongside a portrait of Xi Jinping, the Chinese leader and politician, displayed on a screen, Washington, United States, April 9, 2025 // Shutterstock

