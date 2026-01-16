Global far right rallies behind Orbán ahead of Hungary's election

HQ

Rightwing leaders from across Europe and beyond have publicly endorsed Hungary's prime minister, Viktor Orbán, in a campaign video released ahead of the country's April election, underscoring his symbolic importance to the global far-right movement.

The video features praise from figures including Italy's Giorgia Meloni, France's Marine Le Pen and Germany's AfD co-leader Alice Weidel, who portray Orbán as a defender of national sovereignty, traditional values and what they call a patriotic vision for Europe.

The show of international support comes as Orbán faces his toughest electoral challenge in years. Polls suggest his Fidesz party is trailing the opposition Tisza party, led by former ally Péter Magyar, amid voter frustration over economic stagnation, rising living costs and strained public services.

Analysts say Fidesz is using Orbán's foreign connections to contrast him with his challenger, casting global stature as a strength in an unstable world. Magyar, by contrast, has focused his campaign on domestic reforms, anti-corruption measures and restoring access to frozen EU funds.

The endorsements also highlight the election's wider significance. For many on the international far right, Orbán's Hungary has long served as a model of illiberal governance, and the outcome is being watched closely as a potential signal of whether that political project is holding firm or beginning to falter...