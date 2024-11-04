English
Global Esports locks in its 2025 Valorant Champions Tour roster

The team will tap talent from all over Asia.

As the offseason continues to progress, we're seeing several Valorant Champions Tour teams and organisations take care of business and lock down players ahead of the 2025 season kicking off next year. The latest of which is Global Esports, who has announced a roster made up of players from all over Asia.

The team will feature Kelly "kellyS" Sedillo as the captain, alongside Savva "Kr1stal" Fedorov, Federico "PapiChulo" Evangelista, Mark "patrickWHO" Musni, and Go "UdoTan" Kyung-won. The roster will be coached by Preston "Juv3nile" Dornon, who joined the team a couple of weeks ago after finishing third in Valorant Champions 2024 in August with Leviatan.

Global Esports will compete in VCT: Pacific when it begins its 2025 season on January 1 with the Kickoff tournament.

Valorant

