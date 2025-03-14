Global displacement set to surge by 6.7 million amid aid cuts, warns Danish Refugee Council

HQ

As global instability intensifies, an estimated 6.7 million people risk forced displacement by late 2025, the Danish Refugee Council warned on Friday, citing compounding crises and dwindling aid from major donors like the United States.

The forecast, generated by an AI model tracking security, economic, and political indicators across 27 high-risk nations, highlights Sudan—already at the centre of the world's largest refugee crisis.

Meanwhile, as Sudan endures the world's worst humanitarian crisis, accounting for nearly a third of all new displacements, other countries follow closely behind, including Afghanistan, Myanmar, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Charlotte Slente, the council's secretary general, condemned the trend as a betrayal of vulnerable communities, stressing that families fleeing conflict now face dwindling support. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.