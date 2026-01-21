Global activists slam Davos Forum as elite-driven and undemocratic

HQ

A coalition of 67 civil society organisations from more than 26 countries has released a joint statement sharply criticising the World Economic Forum (WEF), calling it a symbol of a global economic system that benefits powerful elites while deepening war, inequality and environmental damage. The statement comes as political and business leaders gather in Davos for the annual summit.

The groups argue that the forum excludes workers, communities and countries most affected by climate disasters, conflict and economic insecurity. "We reject the World Economic Forum as a symbol of an authoritarian economy that serves few while excluding those who are working hard day by day," says Max Voegtli of the Swiss protest coalition StrikeWEF.

World Economic Forum (WEF) // Shutterstock

Signatories are demanding sweeping changes to global economic governance, including greater democratic control and a fairer distribution of wealth. "We demand a fundamental democratisation of the world economy and a redistribution of wealth to tackle our stark global inequalities," says Thomas Eberhardt-Köster of Attac Germany.

Instead of Davos, the coalition is promoting alternative international platforms such as the World Social Forum, which they say are organised by and for ordinary people. Massa Koné, one of the main organisers of the World Social Forum 2026, says the event would aim to "empower people to self-organise for a more just governance of the foundations of life".

The statement was initiated by groups including the World Social Forum 2026 organisers in West Africa, German advocacy organisations WEED and Attac, the transnational movement Afrique-Europe-Interact, and StrikeWEF, which is organising protests during this year's Davos meeting...