Glitch Busters: Stuck on You is coming in May

Skybound Games and Toylogic has announced when the single player and cooperative shooter, Glitch Busters: Stuck on You will be arriving on PC and consoles. Set to debut on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5, the colourful shooter will be coming on May 23, and as for what it will task players with overcoming, the synopsis for the game is as follows.

"In the far-flung future, the AI that populates the internet comes under attack by mysterious viruses—and it's up to a squad of Glitch Busters to keep them from infecting every AI in the virtual world!"

As for what else the game will offer, we're told that it will feature co-op with up to four players but is entirely playable alone as well. It will also see the series leaving behind its former 2D visuals for that of a 3D style, feature an array of unlockable weapons and abilities, and will be set across an array of unique levels, including that of a metropolis and also a volcano.

Check out the gameplay trailer for the title below.