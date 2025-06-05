Glinda and Elphaba reunite in the Wicked: For Good trailer

We might be just under six months out from the release date of Wicked: For Good, but we've now got our first trailer to see what's going on in Jon M. Chu's sequel to 2024's Wicked.

Adapting the second half of the acclaimed musical, Wicked: For Good sees Elphaba on the run after turning her back on Oz, the Wizard, and all the people she knew. Considering the first movie covered most of the original musical, Wicked: For Good is going to add some additional songs as well as likely bring in extra plot elements.

We also get a look at the troupe from The Wizard of Oz, including a CGI cowardly lion. We're still unsure of who's playing Dorothy, but will likely find out soon.

Wicked: For Good arrives in theatres on the 21st of November.