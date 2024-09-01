Glimpse into the twisting halls of Duskmourn Manor

HQ

Wizards of the Coast have shown off the trailer for their latest set, Duskmourn: House of Horror, which comes hot on the heels of the success of Bloomburrow.

Centred on Nashi, the adopted son of planeswalker Tamiyo, the set sees the ratfolk searching for his mother's lost scroll of stories, with his journey having taken him to the endlessly twisting, extradimensional labyrinth that is the manor.

The trailer itself has a great 80s vibe, and this is reflected in a lot of the rarity reveals that we've had so far, like the new 'double exposure' cards. There's a large motif of moths in the trailer, which seem to be pointing toward Valgavoth, Terror Eater, the Elder Demon headliner of this set.

Trapped in the monstrous corridors of Duskmourn, Nashi is dodging nightmares, glitch ghosts (so 80s), and furious razorkin whilst he waits for help.

Join him in Duskmourn: House of Horror at your LGS pre-release on September 20, on Magic: The Gathering Arena on September 24, and everywhere else on September 27.