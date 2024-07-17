LIVE
      The Deliverance

      Glenn Close and Caleb McLaughlin face their demons in Netflix's The Deliverance

      The horror film will arrive at the end of August.

      Netflix has produced a veritable array of horror flicks and projects over the years, of varying quality. At the end of August, another project will be joining this list as The Deliverance will be debuting on the streamer to scare its viewers silly.

      Directed by Lee Daniels, this film is about a struggling mother as she has to face her demons in order to save the souls of her children. It will star Andra Day, Glenn Close, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Mo'Nique, and Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughlin, and is set to be based on a true story of possession.

      The Deliverance will be debuting on Netflix on August 30 and you can see it's trailer below.

