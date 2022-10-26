Glen Schofield wants to do The Callisto Protocol 2, another game, and to double the size of the Zaragoza studio

HQ

Even though the studio was announced back in 2020, a year after its headquarters in San Ramon, CA, were founded, it was pretty striking for us to find out what was going on at Striking Distance Studios Spain, in Zaragoza, when we paid the brand-new offices a visit in order to meet the team and to play The Callisto Protocol for the first time.

Turns out that, spearheaded by director of creative engineering & general manager Jorge Jiménez, who had been working with Glen Schofield for many years ("pushing technology forward" with Call of Duty among other projects), the twenty-something strong team is all about art and tech, and responsible for the main ray tracing, lighting, rendering, face modelling, and gore simulation processes that make TCP look as good as it will look when it releases on December 2.

After working remotely for most of the development, the new building based in Zaragoza's city centre gathers the devs and includes the so-called "Splash Room", where they simulate all sorts of splatter and OLAT lighting effects on models and walls. But we'll cover more of that on a side piece, as first of all it's important to underline how SDS Spain will play an even more important role within the organisation going forward, when potentially two games, including The Callisto Protocol 2, could be in the works:

"Well, we're going to sit down and do some planning, we haven't had a heck of a lot of time", admits CEO and creative director Glen Schofield speaking to Gamereactor in Zaragoza. "Personally, I would hope that we can make a sequel - we'll have to talk with Krafton about that. And it's going to take time to figure all that out. I want the studio to grow. If in the future we're making two games -I would love to do that- definitely part of my plans is to grow [SDS] Spain, actually this year. I want to double at least, we really want Zaragoza to be a breeding ground for great engineers and artists, we want people to know it's a magnet for the best in Europe".