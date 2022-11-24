Glen Schofield promises to save "no main story" for the Callisto Protocol DLC

We're just a week away from The Callisto Protocol's highly anticipated debut, and Striking Distance's title is generating a lot of buzz around it, especially after the release of its breathtaking launch trailer, which you can see below.
However, some have been concerned after reading the Steam notes for the Deluxe Edition of the game detailing the contents of a future Season Pass for the game, which are as follows:
It is this last point of a story expansion that has ignited criticism on Twitter and other social media, as many have felt that the base game could be left unfinished in favour of additional paid content, something that the game's director and studio CEO, Glen Schofield, has categorically denied in a statement on Twitter.
"We haven't even started work on this content yet. It's all new stuff that we'll be working on in the new year."
It seems that the animations of the macabre deaths of both Jacob Lee and the horrors that roam the prison are also something they've signed up to keep working on, as fans have asked them to do, so we can expect a lot more of The Callisto Protocol in 2023.