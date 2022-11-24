Glen Schofield promises to save "no main story" for the Callisto Protocol DLC

HQ

We're just a week away from The Callisto Protocol's highly anticipated debut, and Striking Distance's title is generating a lot of buzz around it, especially after the release of its breathtaking launch trailer, which you can see below.

HQ

However, some have been concerned after reading the Steam notes for the Deluxe Edition of the game detailing the contents of a future Season Pass for the game, which are as follows:



Outer Way Skin Collection : Bear the armor of the Outer Way, an underground insurgency pitted against the UJC, as you fight to survive the horrors of Callisto.

: Bear the armor of the Outer Way, an underground insurgency pitted against the UJC, as you fight to survive the horrors of Callisto.

Contagion Bundle : Discover the ultimate survival horror experience with a new mode, Contagion. With reduced ammo and health drops, a customized difficulty and permadeath - there are no second chances to escape Black Iron Prison or the horrors lurking beneath the surface of Callisto. The Contagion Bundle also includes thirteen new Jacob death animations and the Watchtower Skin Collection.

: Discover the ultimate survival horror experience with a new mode, Contagion. With reduced ammo and health drops, a customized difficulty and permadeath - there are no second chances to escape Black Iron Prison or the horrors lurking beneath the surface of Callisto. The Contagion Bundle also includes thirteen new Jacob death animations and the Watchtower Skin Collection.

Riot Bundle : Venture into a previously undiscovered area of Black Iron Prison and battle through waves of brutal enemies. Gather credits to upgrade your weapons, or forge new ones, and survive the onslaught as long as you can in Riot, an all-new mode. The Riot Bundle also includes twelve new enemy death animations and the Engineer Skin Collection.

: Venture into a previously undiscovered area of Black Iron Prison and battle through waves of brutal enemies. Gather credits to upgrade your weapons, or forge new ones, and survive the onslaught as long as you can in Riot, an all-new mode. The Riot Bundle also includes twelve new enemy death animations and the Engineer Skin Collection.

Story DLC: Dig deeper into the horrifying secrets of The Callisto Protocol.



It is this last point of a story expansion that has ignited criticism on Twitter and other social media, as many have felt that the base game could be left unfinished in favour of additional paid content, something that the game's director and studio CEO, Glen Schofield, has categorically denied in a statement on Twitter.

"We haven't even started work on this content yet. It's all new stuff that we'll be working on in the new year."

It seems that the animations of the macabre deaths of both Jacob Lee and the horrors that roam the prison are also something they've signed up to keep working on, as fans have asked them to do, so we can expect a lot more of The Callisto Protocol in 2023.