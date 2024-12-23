Glen Schofield presented the Dead Space 4 project to EA, but they said no

HQ

Early last year we had a curious coincidence when Dead Space Remake and The Callisto Protocol, the project driven by the original creator of the original Dead Space, Glen Schofield, in Striking Distance. That coincidence resulted in titles that were similar in appearance, but different in depth. In the end, sales of The Callisto Protocol fell far short of expectations, and Striking Distance had to drastically cut staff, including Schofield himself.

Recently, Schofield reunited with his old comrades-in-arms, Bret Robbins (creative director of 2008's Dead Space) and Christopher Stone (animation director) on the Dan Allen Gaming channel (thank you, ResetEra), where the trio acknowledged that they had a good idea for Dead Space 4, but EA "respectfully" turned it down.

"Well we didn't go too deep, they just said no, we're not interested right now, we appreciate it, blah blah blah blah, and you know, we know who to talk to, so we didn't go take it any further, and we respected their opinion you know, they know their numbers and what they have to ship and all that."

However, the creatives are not closing that chapter completely, even if nothing is firm right now.

"The industry is in a weird place right now," Stone said. "People are really hesitant to take chances on things, so you've got to you know, take it with a grain of salt, who knows, maybe one day, I think we'd all love to do it."

"Yeah, we've got some ideas," Schofield said.

