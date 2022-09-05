Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Gerda: A Flame in Winter
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      The Callisto Protocol

      Glen Schofield has apologised for crunch related comments

      The Callisto Protocol director found himself in hot water following a now deleted tweet.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Glen Schofield, the director of The Callisto Protocol and the CEO of Striking Distance, has published a follow-up tweet to apologise and comment on the now deleted tweet the developer previously released that seemingly talked about crunch culture at his studio.

      The tweet, which was deleted (but can be found below, as per Ian Walker), stated, "I only talk about the game during an event. We r working 6-7 days a week, nobody's forcing us. Exhaustion, tired, Covid but we're working. Bugs, glitches, perf fixes. 1 last pass thru audio. 12-15 hr days. This is gaming. Hard work. Lunch, dinner working. U Do it cause ya luv it."

      Following this tweet, Schofield has found himself in a bit of hot water and he has since published another tweet to reflect on this prior comment, saying:

      "Anyone who knows me knows how passionate I am about the people I work with. Earlier I tweeted how proud I was of the effort and hours the team was putting in. That was wrong. We value passion and creativity, not long hours. I'm sorry to the team for coming across like this."

      The Callisto Protocol is slated to arrive on December 2, 2022, and to learn more about the game, you can find our Gamescom interview with Schofield below.

      HQ
      The Callisto Protocol

      Related texts



      Loading next content