Glen Schofield has apologised for crunch related comments

Glen Schofield, the director of The Callisto Protocol and the CEO of Striking Distance, has published a follow-up tweet to apologise and comment on the now deleted tweet the developer previously released that seemingly talked about crunch culture at his studio.

The tweet, which was deleted (but can be found below, as per Ian Walker), stated, "I only talk about the game during an event. We r working 6-7 days a week, nobody's forcing us. Exhaustion, tired, Covid but we're working. Bugs, glitches, perf fixes. 1 last pass thru audio. 12-15 hr days. This is gaming. Hard work. Lunch, dinner working. U Do it cause ya luv it."

Following this tweet, Schofield has found himself in a bit of hot water and he has since published another tweet to reflect on this prior comment, saying:

"Anyone who knows me knows how passionate I am about the people I work with. Earlier I tweeted how proud I was of the effort and hours the team was putting in. That was wrong. We value passion and creativity, not long hours. I'm sorry to the team for coming across like this."

The Callisto Protocol is slated to arrive on December 2, 2022, and to learn more about the game, you can find our Gamescom interview with Schofield below.