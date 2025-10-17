Glen Schofield fears that Microsoft will destroy Call of Duty's soul through corporate culture

HQ

Is Call of Duty in trouble? The Call of Duty veteran and former Sledgehammer employee Glen Schofield sure thinks so and in an interview during Gamescom he voiced his very real concerns about the military shooter falling victim to Microsoft's corporate culture. A situation he compares to Halo and how that franchise, according to him - has been mishandled in recent years.

"I worry about it immensely, I really do. Because what's happening to Gears of War, where's Halo... you know what I mean? And you look at EA, you look at these big companies, and I'm like — where's the Strike games? Where's this game? There are so many that just fall by the wayside."

Schofield also went on to explain that things like this can easily occur when big companies swallow up independent studios and force them to conform to a new way of doing things.

"Unfortunately, once you're assimilated by one of these companies, you take on some of their traits. I'd imagine the Call of Duty bonus system is gone now, replaced with theirs, and people will go, 'That's not the same.'"

But it's just not the shift in culture that worries Schofield. He also points out that much of the developer's key personnel are long gone. Either seeking refuge elsewhere, with less corporate pressure and more creative freedom, or have left the industry all together.

Do you agree with what Schofield says? Does he have a point and is Call of Duty in danger?