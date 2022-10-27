Glen Schofield discovers how he signed Karen Fukuhara (The Boys) to The Callisto Protocol

HQ

Although the official release of Striking Distance's space horror title The Callisto Protocol is still a few weeks away, we've already had the chance to play a test version of the game, and our preview already attests to the quality and attention to detail that has gone into the title.

And we've also had the opportunity at Gamereactor to interview Glen Schofield, CEO of the studio and director of The Callisto Protocol, again during a visit to Striking Distance Studios Spain where we discussed some of the topics we'll be seeing from December 2 onwards.



One of the questions we were most looking forward to discussing with him was the choice of Karen Fukuhara for the role of Dani Nakamura in the game. The actress, known for her roles in Suicide Squad and for her character Kimiko in the series The Boys, made a surprise appearance in one of the last trailers to be released, and was the most recognisable face in the cast. It was her role in Eric Kripke's morally ambiguous superhero series that made them decide to cast her:

"At the time, The Boys was just kind of coming out -I think a whole season was out by then- and [there were] a lot of fans of that. I think her character was just coming on, yes, yes, just kind of made its appearance in a few of them, but we'd also seen her in Suicide Squad so we were like 'ok we want an up and coming actress who looks and acts kind of tough but yet can be a challenge to judge', and she was every bit that character and I'm so glad we picked her because their chemistry, and their non-chemistry on screen really helps the story".



The Callisto Protocol has now gone gold and is patiently awaiting its launch on December 2.

Are you looking forward to playing The Callisto Protocol?