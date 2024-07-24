Glen Powell will be back for Top Gun 3

It was pretty clear that Paramount would be moving heaven and Earth to make a third Top Gun film after Maverick arrived in 2022 and became one of the biggest movies of all-time. While we're still waiting for official information in regard to where this third instalment into the action series is, we do at least now know that Glen Powell will be returning as the character of Hangman and that the film has a tentative date locked in too.

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused Podcast while promoting Twisters with Daisy Edgar-Jones, Powell stated that a date has been set for Top Gun 3, all before alluding to knowing further information that he currently cannot share.

You can see the clip below to see Powell fumbling for words when posed a question about Top Gun 3.

One thing we do know is that Tom Cruise is still busy falling out of aeroplanes perfecting stunts for Mission: Impossible 8, meaning any filming for Top Gun 3 will have to wait until that is in the books and Cruise is primed and ready to hop back in the pilot's seat.