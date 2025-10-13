Glen Powell wants a part in the Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 movie

HQ

It seems that Charlie Cox might not be the only Hollywood name associated with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, as Glen Powell wants in on any sort of adaptation to do with the hit RPG.

When speaking to IGN, Powell revealed he'd been playing Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 recently, and said: "If there's an Expedition 33 movie, I'd be very interested." He declined to comment when asked what role he'd play, though fans are likely going to cast him in an assortment of roles just from this one bit of information alone.

Of course, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 already has a movie in the works with The Story Kitchen. Whether Powell will be involved we don't know, but he'd be a big get for any video game adaptation right now. Coming off his romcom hit Anyone But You and starring in The Running Man, Hit Man, and more since, Powell is one of Hollywood's key leading men today, and would help draw the eyes of non-gamers to a project like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. He'd better start practising his French accent.