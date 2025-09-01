Glen Powell throws on more disguises in the upcoming comedy series Chad Powers

What do you do when you become so hated you likely have no chance of pursuing your dream? Well, you change your face. Or, as Glen Powell puts it in the new trailer for upcoming comedy series Chad Powers, you "do a Mrs. Doubtfire."

After Russ Holliday finds his sporting career over far too soon, he decides to change his identity and head to South Georgia for open try outs, becoming the titular character of Chad Powers. The disguise of Chad Powers might make Powell look surprisingly ugly, but it works in fooling his coach and teammates.

Antics ensue, as you'd probably have guessed by now, with Powers not being able to shower or take off his helmet as both would risk ruining his new look. We're sure the secret will come out at some point, but we'll have to wait until the 30th of September to find out when Chad Powers airs on Hulu.