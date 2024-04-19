Glen Powell shines in the first trailer for Hit Man

While it is often challenging to determine the quality of a film before you've actually had a chance to sit down and watch it in full, the upcoming action comedy flick for Netflix, the Hit Man, is seemingly set to be quite a promising project.

The movie stars Glen Powell in the lead role, alongside Adria Arjona, and revolves around a professor who discovers his talent as a fake hit man in undercover police operations, but soon becomes wrapped in a world of deception when running into a client who steals his heart. Surprisingly, it's also a plot that is based on an actual true story.

Hit Man is set to drop on Netflix on June 7, 2024, and you can see the trailer for the film below.