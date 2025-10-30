Glen Powell on returning to Chad Powers: "We'd really love another season"

HQ

If you've been following the comedy series Chad Powers, you'll likely know that the first season ends on a pretty abrupt and major cliffhanger. It's such an unexpected ending that you're no doubt keen to know if the story will be extended and if a second season will ever make its arrival.

As of the moment, a second season has yet to be greenlit, but speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, lead star Glen Powell and co-star Steve Zahn talked about if they'd like to return and deliver more episodes of Chad Powers.

"I'll say, that's obviously the people's choice if we get a second season," Powell began. "So please tell everyone to tune in. We'd really love another season."

Zahn then chipped in to add that "we have to have another season," all before Powell continued by elaborating; "Exactly. The reality is there's a lot more story to be told. There was a construction early on for an arc of what the Catfish would look like. So we have a beginning, middle and end in mind. But people have to tune in and show us they want to see it. We believe in this show. I believe we have a hit show here and one the world's really going to love. if we get the privilege to make a second season, we have some fun stuff in mind."

If you have yet to watch Chad Powers, all six episodes in the first season are now available to watch on Disney+, and you can also see a trailer for the show below and even read our dedicated review of the show here.

Would you like more Chad Powers episodes?