Glen Powell got Arnold Schwarzenegger's blessing for Running Man remake

The Running Man remake is set to release later this year. Coming from Edgar Wright, the film will see Glen Powell take the leading role, once played by none other than action legend Arnold Schwarzenegger.

In order to feel fully at one with the role, Powell believed he needed Schwarzenegger's blessing in order to make The Running Man his own. As he explained to People, Powell ended up getting in contact with Arnold's son Patrick Schwarzenegger, who eventually got a meeting arranged with his father.

"Arnold gave us his blessing," Powell said. "[His son] Patrick Schwarzenegger is a great friend of mine and I asked Patrick if I could talk to Arnold and I hadn't seen Arnold since we shot Expendables in Bulgaria."

"Arnold gave us his full blessing and we get to give Arnold a very specific fun gift from the movie in a couple of weeks here. So I'm very excited to see him," he continued.

Just as in the original movie, The Running Man remake will follow a man within a futuristic, dystopian society where he'll have to survive a deadly game show, pitted against convicts, murderers, and more.