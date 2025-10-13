Glen Powell does everything he can to beat a rigged game in new The Running Man trailer

HQ

We're less than a month away from Edgar Wright's remake of The Running Man, and Paramount has treated us to a new trailer ahead of the film's theatrical release. We get a fresh look at the plot, some more action, and a peek inside how the game is rigged from the start.

If you're not aware, The Running Man takes place in a near-future, alternate version of Earth where contestants can partake in a televised game that puts their life quite literally on the line. Should they survive 30 days of being hunted by trained assassins and anyone else who might want to kill them, they can win a billion dollars.

However, for Glen Powell's Ben Richards, it seems that winning the money isn't going to be as simple as surviving. Josh Brolin's villainous TV producer tells him it isn't a simple task, and that there are powers that be that want to stop Powell from winning the money he needs to save his daughter.

The Running Man lands in theatres on the 7th of November.