Glen Powell clears his way to a $20 billion fortune in A24's How to Make a Killing

What would you do if you were eighth in-line to a family fortune worth over $20 billion? Glen Powell certainly knows what he'd do as in the upcoming How to Make a Killing from A24, he'll "prune a few branches of the family tree" so to speak to pave his way to life (and generation) changing wealth.

Set to premiere in February 2026, of which we don't yet have a firm date to mark on our calendars, this flick features a star-studded cast that supports Powell with the talents of Margaret Qualley, Jessica Henwick, Bill Camp, Zach Woods, Topher Grace, and Ed Harris, with the film itself written and directed by John Patton Ford (previously of Emily the Criminal).

With the premiere set for early 2026, you can see the trailer for How to Make a Killing below to determine if you;ll be heading to cinemas to watch this upcoming movie.