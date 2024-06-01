Glen Powell admits that he would like to play Batman

HQ

When James Gunn and Peter Safran unveiled their plans for the new DC universe, they revealed that Matt Reeves' The Batman would be a separate entity, and that their DCU would have its own Batman. But who will play this Batman has so far been unclear.

Last month we were able to tell you that Alan Ritchson (Reacher) makes no secret of the fact that he really wants to play Bruce Wayne, stating:

"I would love to play Batman. There, I said it, okay? I'll shout it from the rooftops: 'I wanna be Bruce Wayne!'"

But of course there are others who are keen and not shy about admitting it... like Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick, Anyone but You, and Twisters) for example. In a GQ interview he explains:

"I was always a Batman guy. I would have a wild take on Batman. It definitely wouldn't be like a Matt Reeves tone - it'd probably be closer to Keaton."

What do you think about it, can you imagine Powell as DCU-Batman, or do you have a better suggestion?