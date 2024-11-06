Glastonbury's ticket-selling process is changing

HQ

It's almost that time of the year again when millions of fans flock to See Tickets in an attempt to snag one of too-few tickets to the annual Glastonbury music festival, which will be held in the south of the UK in the summer. While there are always issues with this process, as there are with online ticket purchasing in general, Glastonbury has made an adjustment to this year's ticket-buying setup that is worth being aware of.

For the 2025 event, the main change is that instead of getting onto the ticket page and continually refreshing until you gain access, now you're advised to log on before it opens to be assigned a random spot in the queue. From here, you will need to wait until you are let in, as refreshing will put you at the back of the line.

Tickets will go on-sale from November 14 at 18:00 GMT / 19:00 CET for those looking to snag a coach ride too, before general admission opens on November 17 at 9:00 GMT / 10:00 CET. As usual, tickets will exclusively be available on the See Tickets website, in an effort to prevent upselling and scalping.

