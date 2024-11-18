Glastonbury tickets sell out in just 40 minutes

HQ

If you want to get to a popular festival in the UK like Glastonbury, or any popular event full stop, you'll have to have luck on your side. This is especially true with the new Glastonbury booking rules, which gave ticket hopefuls a random spot in a lengthy queue, rather than having them refresh the page when the tickets went live.

In just 40 minutes, all the tickets were sold out. Each ticket cost £373.50 plus a £5 booking fee, which is a hell of a lot of money to spend. Considering travel costs and more, you're looking at around £500 per person nearly.

If you didn't get a ticket and still want to spend nearly £400 on it, you'll get another chance in Spring 2025, where cancelled tickets will go on sale. Glastonbury prices have been going up year on year, and this year saw an £18 increase from the festival before.

