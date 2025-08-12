Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss will launch this holiday season

HQ

As part of the VR Games Showcase, developer Polyarc has just revealed the official launch window for Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss. This real-time action strategy battler, which is based in the wider world of Moss, is set to launch on PC via Steam and Meta Quest as soon as this holiday season, suggesting either a late November or December launch.

With this information in mind, we've also been told about what the game will include at debut. We can expect 12 playable champions, four maps, a progression system that allows players to play at their own pace, plenty of cosmetics to earn, a cooperative Buds mode, and even a community-first approach that will attempt to bring together players from around the world and take note of their feedback and thoughts.

Speaking about Glassbreakers, lead designer Chris Bourassa stated: "When we tried VR more than 10 years ago, we imagined the sense of immersion and connection you could have with friends and characters would bring an added level of excitement and joy to the types of games we loved. And with a team passionate for competitive games, Glassbreakers was the first prototype we pulled together. I mean, who wouldn't want to bring to life their childhood action figure toys in a real-time battle set in an immersive fantasy world?!"

We're yet to hear the firm release date for the game, but no doubt this will come sooner rather than later.