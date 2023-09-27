Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss unveils new champion and previews open beta on Steam VR

Polyarc has announced the next step in its journey to release Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss. The VR title, available until now on Meta Quest 2 by App Lab, begins its Open Beta period on Steam today, and celebrates by introducing a new champion. He is MJ22, affectionately known as 'Mojo', with a style all his own, yet familiar to fans of the Moss series.

Mojo brings a new "hook" and is similar to the steel soldiers you face in Moss and Moss: Book II, but this one seems to be endowed with a will. "With Mojo's ability, you can physically manipulate the position of the opposing player's champions for the first time, bringing unique tactical elements to the game," says Saint Girons. "We've already seen creative ways in which players have used Mojo's abilities to change the pace of a game with a single action, and we're not stopping with Mojo. We look forward to incorporating even more champions and features into the game as part of our commitment to live service."

The movement and abilities of the Champions was something that Glassbreakers' design director Danny Bulla also talked about at Gamescom. "You're probably thinking it's a bit of a stretch to control three Champions, if it's hard enough to control one. We've simplified it to make it easy to approach and to try and reduce the cognitive load on players, so it's easy. (...) We've taken some of that inspiration from other real-time strategy titles, but combined it with virtual reality."

HQ

In addition to this character, Polyarc is also hosting a special event called "Chest Quest". From now until October 5, the studio has increased the rate at which players level up their weekly chests to advance faster.

Are you going to try out the Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss open beta that has started on Steam?