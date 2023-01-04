Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Jack Move
      Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

      Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has been a huge success for Netflix

      The movie is already one of the streamer's most watched projects.

      Netflix has announced that upon landing on the streaming service shortly before the holidays, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has already become one of the most watched movies on the platform.

      Specifically, Netflix has stated that Glass Onion not only rose to into the top three movies of all-time on the platform when considering hours watched in its first 10 days, but to add to this, when looking at a movie's performance within its first 28 days, Glass Onion is already tenth on the English Films list.

      Considering there are still plenty of days until Glass Onion reaches the end of its 28-day launch run, it seems very likely that it will start climbing the ranks even further over the coming weeks - with the next movie it needs to overcome being The Irishman (which is only five million hours ahead as of writing).

      Have you seen Glass Onion yet?

      Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

