Gladiator 2 sees a strong box office opening even without a US release

HQ

While Gladiator 2 released this past Friday in a multitude of territories, it still hasn't made its US debut yet. That comes later this week, on the 22nd of November, where we'll likely see a big box office splash over the following weekend.

That's not to say the film hasn't done well already. In international markets, it has grossed $87 million so far. Of course, this is just a fraction of what is needed to recoup Ridley Scott's $210 million budget, but there's still a huge amount of box office cash waiting in America, we can imagine.

The other big film of the weekend, Red One, struggled to do as well, even with a release both in the US and international markets. In total, it grossed over $84 million, and when put up against a budget of $250 million, it's going to need a lot more people buying tickets to turn a profit. Perhaps when it hits December more people will want to go and see a Christmas movie, but that only begs the question of why release it in November?