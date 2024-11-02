Gladiator 2 is getting slammed by a well-known historian

HQ

"Total Hollywood bullshit." That's how Dr. Shadi Bartsch, a historian at the University of Chicago and author of several books on the Roman Empire, describes Gladiator 2. Without diving into spoilers, Bartsch notes that much of the action in the Colosseum is pure invention, especially regarding the animals involved and how they're used. When The Hollywood Reporter confronted the film's director, Ridley Scott, about this criticism, he dismissed it as "historical nitpicking." Gladiator 2 premieres in Sweden on November 14th, and while it may not be particularly historically accurate, we're at least hoping it's highly entertaining.

What are your expectations for Gladiator 2, and are you looking forward to the movie?