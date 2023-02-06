Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Gladiator 2 has been given a premiere date

The film is currently set to star Paul Mescal as its lead.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Slowly but steady, Ridley Scott's sequel to his Oscar-winning action drama Gladiator is actually happening and after multiple reports that several actors have signed on to star in the highly anticipated sequel, a release date has finally been nailed down: 22 November 2024.

Written by David Scarpa, the new Gladiator film will follow young Lucius' rise to power after Russell Crowe's vengeful hero slays Commodus in the gladiatorial arena. Oscar nominee Paul Mescal will play the role of Lucius.

How excited are you for Gladiator 2 and do you think it could be as good as the first one?

Gladiator 2 has been given a premiere date

Thanks Geektyrant



Loading next content