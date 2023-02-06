Gladiator 2 has been given a premiere date

HQ

Slowly but steady, Ridley Scott's sequel to his Oscar-winning action drama Gladiator is actually happening and after multiple reports that several actors have signed on to star in the highly anticipated sequel, a release date has finally been nailed down: 22 November 2024.

Written by David Scarpa, the new Gladiator film will follow young Lucius' rise to power after Russell Crowe's vengeful hero slays Commodus in the gladiatorial arena. Oscar nominee Paul Mescal will play the role of Lucius.

