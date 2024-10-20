Gladiator 2 creates quite the buzz from early previews

HQ

Many of us have concerns after watching the trailer for Gladiator 2, a sequel to a modern classic that arguably never needed a continuation. But if early reactions from Los Angeles-based film critics are to be believed, it seems to be Ridley Scott's best film since The Martian or Black Hawk Down. Below are some of the praising reactions on social media, starting with Jillian Chilingerian (OffScreenCentral), who applauds Washington's performance:

"Engrave Denzel Washington's name on the best supporting actor Oscar for Gladiator 2 right this instance."

Scott Menzel (We Live Entertainment) was also ecstatic:

"Gladiator II is Ridley Scott's best film since The Martian. A big, bloody, and badass action spectacle that builds upon the legacy of the original. The film showcases beautiful set pieces and a lot of epic battles. Paul Mescal shines."

Griffin Schiller (Filmspeak) described the sequel as "epic" and outright "Shakespearean":

"Ridley Scott returns to the Colosseum to prove to the world that HE'S. STILL. GOT. IT. Absolutely BUZZING after #GladiatorII! An EPIC Shakespearean tale of hope, futility & power within a crumbling system. Denzel FEASTS in a showstopping, Machiavellian performance. What a picture!"

Germain Lussier from Gizmodo wasn't as sold but still found it to be a worthy watch:

"#GladiatorII doesn't quite rise to the greatness of the original, but it's a damn fine sequel with big stakes, a solid story, & excellent performances. I enjoyed it thoroughly, most probably will too, but it's just slightly lacking emotionally. Everything is very easy & surface."

Drew Taylor from The Wrap drew parallels to Top Gun: Maverick in its balance between old and new:

"Rest easy, Romans. #Gladiator2 is the kind of large-scale filmmaking excellence only Ridley Scott could corral. Everything about it just works. Big #Maverick vibes in its ability to conjure the past while adding something new. Bold, muscular filmmaking from a legendary talent."

Scott Mantz from Movie Mantz praised it as a worthy sequel:

"GLADIATOR II is indeed the REAL DEAL! An epic sequel worthy of its Oscar-winning predecessor — great action, amazing visual effects, stellar performances across the board (especially PAUL MESCAL & DENZEL WASHINGTON)! A return to form for director RIDLEY SCOTT! I was ENTERTAINED!"

You can read more reactions here. These are not full reviews and should, of course, be taken with a grain of salt, but it's still exciting to hear that the sequel at least seems promising.