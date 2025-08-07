Glaciered announced as one of the first exclusive indie games for Switch 2

HQ

Glaciered was the last game to headline in the Indie World presentation for Nintendo Switch 2 (and only for Switch 2, making it one of the first exclusive indie games launching on Switch 2 but not on the original Switch -although not the first one-). The title was announced a while ago, initially only for Steam, but Switch 2 will have a timed console exclusivity for this action adventure title set underwater... 65 million years in the future.

65 years ago, a meteorite hit the earth and killed all dinosaurs. 65 years in the future, according to Studio Snowbild, the world will be completely frozen, and birds will evolve and will live underwater. Specifically, we will play as a Tuai, a species that can also be considered a descendent from dinsaurs.

The game will be like a third person action game, with real time combate including melee and ranged attacks. We will be able to customize our bird as we face sharks, giant fishes, reptiles and all kinds of underwater monsters.

What do you think about Glaciered? Remember that it will be a timed exclusive for Switch 2 (won't launch on the original) and it will also come out on Steam this holiday.