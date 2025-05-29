Glacier collapse devastates Swiss village

Dansk
The latest news on Switzerland. On Wednesday, a powerful landslide triggered by a glacier collapse has engulfed nearly all of the Swiss alpine village of Blatten, leaving one person unaccounted for, according to officials.
The area had been evacuated earlier this month amid warnings of instability, but the force and scale of the collapse exceeded expectations. Authorities point to a mix of geological erosion and increasingly warmer alpine temperatures as contributing factors.