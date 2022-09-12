Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

MultiVersus

Gizmo shows his best moves in MultiVersus

Take a look at what the Support character brings to the table.

Gizmo joined the MultiVersus line-up of fighters recently, a Support character with some pretty neat moves up his furry sleeves. Now Player First Games and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has released a gameplay video where we get to see what Gizmo can do and how we can best utilise his abilities to our advantage.

Check it out below. Don't forget that MultiVersus also got a major patch the other day, which pretty much changed every character in some way. You can read more about this over here.

MultiVersus

