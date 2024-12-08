Give your technology a technically accurate look with dbrand's Circuit Board stickers

HQ

The folk over at dbrand make a lot of different accessories, stickers, and skins for hardware so that you can customise established systems in a way that you want. We've had a look at many of these over the years, including the returning Darkplates for PS5 just the other day. Now, in the spirit of our continued exploration into all things dbrand, we've got our hands on the new Circuit Board pack.

This pack has been designed in collaboration with Linus Tech Tips and is made to be a technically accurate portrayal of what's available under the hood of many of your devices.

For the sake of this Quick Look, we've taken a glimpse at the MacBook stickers, and you can see what our very own Magnus thinks about them in the latest episode below.