Give your phone some flair with Dbrand's Grip cases

There is no shortage of ways to customise and alter the appearance of your gadgets these days. Different varieties and kinds of cases can be found everywhere, and in the spirit of keeping you updated with the latest and most interesting ones, we've recently got our hands on Dbrand's Grip case.

This protective case is designed to prevent damage to the phone upon being dropped, but is also accentuated with a collection of colourful designs that you can pick from.

To see what we think about the Dbrand Grip case, be sure to catch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where we share some thoughts and opinions about the accessory.