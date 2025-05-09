Giro d'Italia: Danish cyclist Mads Pedersen wins first stage in Albania

HQ

The 2025 Giro d'Italia, one of the main three cycling competitions alongside La Vuelta a España and Tour de France, has kicked off today in Albania. In total, 21 stages between May 9 and June 1, 2025, the first three being in Albania. Specifically, Stage 1 was a 164 km race between Durrës (Durazzo) and Tiranë (Tirana), capital of this Eastern European country, and included three climbs, in Gracen and the Surrel hill.

The first stage, Danish cyclist Mads Pedersen from Lidl-Trek beat Belgian Wout van Aert (Team Visma) in the final sprint and got the pink jersey, signing that he has won the first stage of the 108th edition of the Giro, completing the race in 3 hours, 36 seconds, 24 milliseconds. Third was Orluis Aular, from Movistar Team.

Bad news came from Spaniard Mikel Landa, who had a very bad crash and had to be taken in stretcher with a cervical collar, probably ending his Italian Tour. His compatriot Juan Ayuso and one of the favourites for the Giro also had a fall, but thankfully had no repercussions, although he failed to make it into the top of the race.

The following two stages will also be in Albania, before going back to Italy, to Alberobello - Lecce, on May 13.