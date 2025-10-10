Giro di Lombardia: Times and how to watch the climbers' monument this Saturday

HQ

The last of the five monuments of cycling, Giro di Lombardia, also known as the Autumn classic or the "Classic of the falling leaves", and one of the most demanding, which has made it another playground for Tadej Pogačar.

The 35th stop of the UCI World Tour 2025, it consists of 238 km from Como to Bergamo's Città Alta, with more than 4,400 meters of climb between the Roncola, Berbenno, Dossena, Zambla Alta, and the Passo di Ganda.

Favourite cyclists for Giro di Lombardia 2025

Held almost ever year since 1905, it was been dominated by none other than Tadej Pogačar, undisputed king in cycling, who won every year since 2021, and is naturally favourite for a fifth consecutive win in 2025, coming in hot after his victories at Tour de France and World Championships this summer.

If he wins, he would tie with Fausto Coppi as the only rider to win five editions of the race (in the 1940s), and the only one to do it five times in a row.

However, fans are anticipating a duel between Remco Evenepoel and Tom Picockc, while Pogacar's teammates Isaacl del Toro and Jay Vine could rise up for UAE Emirates if the Slovenian has any problem.

How to watch Giro di Lombardia 2025

The Giro di Lombardia takes place on Saturday, October 11, starting at 10:55 CET and expected to finish at around 16:45 CET.

As usual, Eurosport will be the place to watch it on most European markets. In Italy, it will be broadcast on the public broadcaster RAI. Meanwhile, fans in the UK can catch up with Il Lombardia on TNT Sports.