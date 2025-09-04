LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Hell is Us
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      Gamereactor

      •   English

      Log in member
      Gamereactor
      World news

      Giorgio Armani passes away at 91

      The icon of Italian fashion has died, the company said on Thursday.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      The latest news on Italy. Giorgio Armani, one of the most influential names in fashion, has passed away in Italy. Revered for blending refined elegance with sharp business vision, he built a global empire that defined modern Italian style for decades.

      Often called "King Giorgio," Armani personally shaped every detail of his collections, from advertising strategies to final touches on the runway. His absence from Milan's recent fashion week signaled his declining health, marking the end of an era for the industry. RIP.

      Giorgio Armani passes away at 91
      Monaco - 20-03-2024: Giorgio Armani is seen during the Basketball Euroleague match between AS Monaco and EA7 Emporio Armani Olimpia Milan in Salle Gaston Medecin in Monaco. // Shutterstock

      This post is tagged as:

      World newsItaly


      Loading next content