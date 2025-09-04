Giorgio Armani passes away at 91

HQ

The latest news on Italy . Giorgio Armani, one of the most influential names in fashion, has passed away in Italy. Revered for blending refined elegance with sharp business vision, he built a global empire that defined modern Italian style for decades.

Often called "King Giorgio," Armani personally shaped every detail of his collections, from advertising strategies to final touches on the runway. His absence from Milan's recent fashion week signaled his declining health, marking the end of an era for the industry. RIP.