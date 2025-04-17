Giorgia Meloni steps into the ring to bridge US-EU trade divide

HQ

The latest news on Italy, European Union and United States . Giorgia Meloni is making a bold diplomatic move by heading straight to Washington to meet Donald Trump, hoping to untangle the growing trade tensions between the US and the EU.

While Brussels struggles to grasp the full scope of Washington's demands, Meloni's stance has raised eyebrows among some EU diplomats. Yet, her direct line to Trump may offer a rare chance to clarify intentions behind a 90-day tariff truce that looks increasingly fragile.

With many seeing value in her unique rapport with the president, and with Italy's economic interests on the line and Trump's unpredictability looming large, Meloni's approach is as much about reading the man as it is about rewriting the rules.