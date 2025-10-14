Giorgia Meloni in awkward exchange with Trump after the US president calls her "beautiful"

HQ

An awkward moment unfolded at the Gaza Peace Summit on October 13 when Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni appeared visibly uncomfortable during a handshake with US President Donald Trump, briefly pulling away as cameras captured the exchange.

The incident came as world leaders met to discuss efforts to de-escalate the Gaza conflict. Tension rose further when Trump, moments later, turned to Meloni during a press conference and remarked: "You don't mind being called beautiful, right? Cause you are."

The United States president prefaced his comment by saying, "I'm not allowed to say it. Because it's the end of your political career if you say she's a beautiful young woman," before adding, "But I'll take my chances."

The remark drew criticism online and among political observers, who described it as "inappropriate" and "out of place" at a high-level diplomatic summit. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni did not respond to the comment publicly.