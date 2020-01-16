Gio Corsi joins Illfonic as Chief Product Officer

Last year we found out that Gio Corsi, head of global second-party games at PlayStation, would be leaving his role, and now we've found out what his new opportunity in the industry is.

He has tweeted that he's joined Illfonic as Chief Product Officer to work on "both current and future titles", expressing excitement at what 2020 holds.

Illfonic is working on Predator: Hunting Grounds, and in the past has helped create Friday the 13th: The Game, both of which are asymmetrical multiplayer experiences focused around horror franchises.

Did you expect this from Corsi?