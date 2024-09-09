Ginetta unveils road-legal track-inspired supercar

HQ

The British-based supercar maker Ginetta has unveiled a new road-legal, track-inspired model that is also based on a car the company made back in 2019 for tracks only. It's known as the Akula and is said to be a 600bhp, V8-powered car that will retail for around £275,000.

We're told that this powertrain will be capable of delivering a top speed of 180mph and a 0-62mph acceleration of 2.9 seconds. This is also partly due to the fact that the car weighs just 1,190kg and can kick out 670Nm of torque.

While this is a pure combustion engine car it will have a few modern technological elements, including an infotainment suite that promises full iOS integration, a heated windscreen, cup holders, and wireless phone charging systems too.

Ginetta owner and chairman, Dr Lawrence Tomlinson stated, "At Ginetta, we focus on the thrill of driving and the visceral experience of piloting a car that performs like a racing machine. Anyone can build a fast car, but at Ginetta, we create vehicles that leave their drivers breathless and wanting to drive them again and again. Unlike anything else on the road, the Akula is designed and engineered to be driven to, around, and back from a track like the Nürburgring, having the luggage space to do so, while delivering an unmatched intense and engaging driving experience every step of the journey."

This is an ad:

The main catch with the Akula is that they will be rare, with only 20 models being produced.