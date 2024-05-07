Gina Carano is still interested to work with Disney, despite suing the production giant

HQ

Gina Carano is attempting to keep all her options open right now. Despite gunning for Disney and launching a lawsuit with the help of Elon Musk, all because the production giant wasn't happy with the views and opinions Carano shared, the actress has since come out and said that she's still open and interested to work with Disney in the future.

Carano said as much at the Fan Expo Philadelphia event recently (thanks, Screen Rant), where she noted that she holds nothing against the people she worked with and would in fact relish the chance to team back up with those folk. Carano also noted that she only started to voice her opinions because she wanted people to be aware of what happened behind the scenes.

While we have seen various rumours in regard to Disney distancing itself and then seemingly being open to working with certain actors in the past (including Johnny Depp during his high-profile Amber Heard lawsuit proceedings), since Carano is actively suing Disney for around $75,000, we can't imagine Disney is in a rush to also get the actress back on their payroll.