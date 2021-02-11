Gina Carano fired from The Mandalorian following "abhorrent" social media posts

You're watching Advertisements

Gina Carano has been axed from The Mandalorian following "abhorrent" social media posts. The actress who played the role of Cara Dune, has recently been taking to Twitter to make some pretty unruly statements, and it seems like Disney/Lucasfilm has had enough.

The statement from Lucasfilm (as reported by Empire) reads as follows; "Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."

As The Mandalorian season three is expected to land later this year - in late December - there has been no word as to whether Carano's character will appear in the season at all, but following these events, it's likely that Cara Dune is finished. That is unless Disney and Lucasfilm plan to recast the character in the future.