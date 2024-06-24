Gimmick is finally getting a sequel after 32 years

If you collect retro games, you're probably familiar with Gimmick, which was released in Japan for the Famicom by Sunsoft in 1992. By then, as you know, Super Nintendo was already out and what is now considered a genuine gem was sadly forgotten - with one small exception.

Bergsala released the game for NES in Scandinavia the following year in a very limited edition under the name Mr. Gimmick, and today it is one of the most expensive games you can buy.

Last year, it was finally released in a remastered edition for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. And apparently this went well, because now Swedish developer Bitwave Games and Sunsoft have announced a sequel.

Gimmick 2 will be released later this year for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox, and a short and completely gameplay-free announcement video can be found below.